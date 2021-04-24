Pleasanton man in custody after shooting gun from inside own home

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Pleasanton have taken a man into custody they say who was shooting a gun from inside his house just after 10p.m. Friday night.Officers say about 100 shots were fired off from the house on Arroyo Court.Several bullets went through neighbors' homes.Fortunately, no one was injured.The suspect is being evaluated by mental health professionals at Santa Rita Jail.The Pleasanton Police Department is requesting anyone with information concerning this incident to callthe police department at (925) 931-5100.