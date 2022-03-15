pokemon

Gotta Catch 'Em All: Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $336,000

Recently, a Georgia man was sentenced to prison for using Covid-19 relief funds to buy a Pokémon Charizard card.
By Emmy Abbassi, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $336,000

DALLAS, Texas -- Going once. Going twice. Sold!

A rare first edition 1999 Pokémon Charizard No. 4 card sold on Thursday for $336,000 at auction.

The Charizard card, sold by Heritage Auctions, drew widespread attention because it's from the game's first English print run and had been given a perfect PSA GEM-MT 10 grading. It's one of only 121 to be given that rating, according to the auction house.

The sale was part of a larger trading card games auction, which included Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. In total, the auction netted more than $3.7 million.

"This auction, especially the trophy-level cards, did exceptionally well," Jesus Garcia, Heritage Auctions Trading Card Games consignment director, said in a statement.

"This sale reinforced the fact that demand for Pokémon cards continues its climb. We fully expected Pokémon and Magic: The Gathering to fare well, and they did."

Since their introduction in the 1990's, Pokémon cards have made a comeback and have even sparked a sales frenzy.

Last week, a Georgia man was sentenced to prison for using Covid-19 relief funds to buy a Pokémon Charizard card, the US Department of Justice said in a release. He purchased the card for $57,789.

In February, Goldin Auctions sold a rare 1998 Pocket Monsters Japanese Promo Illustrator Holographic Pikachu card for $900,000. Goldin says it was an "all-time record public sale for any Pokémon card."

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsauctionu.s. & worldpokemon
POKEMON
LAPD officers fired for playing 'Pokemon GO' on the job lose appeal
Rare Pokémon Oreo cookie selling for thousands on eBay
Father of murdered Pokemon Go player wants justice
Target stops selling Pokémon cards in stores due to safety concerns
TOP STORIES
SF mayor responds after man injured trying to stop car burglary
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
SF educators camp out at district HQ demanding unpaid checks
BART repurposed trains to include Sierra cabin, A's museum
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
Curry dazzles for 47 points on 34th birthday, Warriors win
Show More
Suspected serial flasher in San Jose arrested, police say
Garcia-Zarate pleads guilty to gun charges in Kate Steinle death
Another weak storm to bring light rain to Bay Area
SJPD officer, former SJSU star DeJon Packer found dead in Milpitas
USF baseball coach fired after lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct
More TOP STORIES News