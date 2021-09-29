Rare Mew Pokémon Oreo cookie listed for thousands on eBay

The Limited Edition OREO x @Pokemon pack is finally here ⚡️ Don’t miss your chance to discover them all!



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oreo is collaborating with Pokémon.Each package contains a random collection emblazoned with one of the 16 Pokémon.But one is harder to find than other.And just like the rare Pokémon card, the Mythical Mew has become a hot commodity.We checked eBay and found them listed from $5,000 to $100,000.