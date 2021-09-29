Shopping

Rare Mew Pokémon Oreo cookie listed for thousands on eBay

EMBED <>More Videos

Rare Pokémon Oreo cookie selling for thousands on eBay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Oreo is collaborating with Pokémon.

Each package contains a random collection emblazoned with one of the 16 Pokémon.

But one is harder to find than other.

And just like the rare Pokémon card, the Mythical Mew has become a hot commodity.

We checked eBay and found them listed from $5,000 to $100,000.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcookiestrendingebayu.s. & worldonline shoppingoreopokemon
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News