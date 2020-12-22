Deadly shooting shuts down all lanes of SB 101 at Cesar Chavez St. in SF

US-101 s/b at Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp for freeway shooting investigation. All s/b lanes closed temporarily, prior to off-ramp for investigation.



Please avoid area and utilize alternate routes (I-280 s/b from King or 6th Street ramps) pic.twitter.com/yyZI4NlmGv — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 22, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting in San Francisco Monday night.All lanes of southbound Highway 101 are shut down at the Cesar Chavez Street exit.It appears the car crashed after the shooting, which happened around 9:30 p.m.Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.A passenger was injured. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.Both were identified as adult males.A traffic alert has been issued for the area. CHP is telling drivers to use alternate routes, such as southbound 280 from King or 6th St. ramps.There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.Further details are not available at this time.