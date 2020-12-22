Deadly shooting shuts down all lanes of SB 101 at Cesar Chavez St. in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting in San Francisco Monday night.

All lanes of southbound Highway 101 are shut down at the Cesar Chavez Street exit.

It appears the car crashed after the shooting, which happened around 9:30 p.m.

Officials say the driver was pronounced dead at 10:02 p.m.

A passenger was injured. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Both were identified as adult males.

A traffic alert has been issued for the area. CHP is telling drivers to use alternate routes, such as southbound 280 from King or 6th St. ramps.



There is no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen.

Further details are not available at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscodeadly shootingfatal shootinghighway 101sfpdshootingfreewaytrafficinvestigationroad closureinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Man charged with murder in 1988 Michaela Garecht kidnapping case
Reaction pours in after charges filed in Michaela Garecht case
SF firefighters wait for vaccine as 60 test positive for COVID
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Bay Area
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
Show More
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Oakland man finds new career during pandemic
Bay Area companies donate housing to RMHC amid pandemic
Michaela Garecht's mom reads letter after murder suspect charged
SF nursing home reports 1st COVID-19 death since pandemic began
More TOP STORIES News