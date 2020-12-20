Officials investigate shooting at Milpitas' Great Mall Saturday night, police say

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Police and firefighters responded to reports of a shooting at Great Mall on the Saturday before Christmas.



The incident in Milpitas was first recorded at 5:23 p.m.

One of ABC7 News' producers was at the Home Depot next to the mall when the incident happened and said there was a large police presence in the parking lot. She said the mall is turning new visitors away.

On Twitter, @officiallollyy posted videos of her and others inside the Guess store. Officials asked how many people were inside the store and told her the 40 others to lock themselves inside.



Santa Clara Co. Sheriff are on the scene assisting Milpitas police.

ABC7 News has reached out to the police for more information.

Officials ask people to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
milpitasmallshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Should a 'vaccine passport' be required?
Wildlife officials use DNA test to link 3 coyote attacks
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
George Floyd makes cover of National Geographic
Show More
Man shot, killed outside Wells Fargo bank in San Mateo
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
COVID vaccine: Wealthy patients offering to pay to cut in line
Brave 7-year-old boy rescues baby sister from house fire
SFUSD students will not be returning to classrooms Jan. 25
More TOP STORIES News