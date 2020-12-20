Officials investigate shooting at Milpitas' Great Mall Saturday night, police say

MPD is currently investigating a shooting at the Great Mall. Out of an abundance of caution we have asked all stores to shelter-in-place while officers continue assessing the situation. Please stay away from the area and we’ll provide additional updates shortly. — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) December 20, 2020

Anyone know what’s goin on at great mall I’m so scareddd wtf pic.twitter.com/eiRZ8QrJGh — lolly (@officiallollyy) December 20, 2020

Bro what’s goin on I’m freaking out pic.twitter.com/7CfaryXCA4 — lolly (@officiallollyy) December 20, 2020

Sheriff’s Deputies are on scene assisting @MilpitasPD at the Great Mall. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/AuQRkENZOW — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) December 20, 2020

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Police and firefighters responded to reports of a shooting at Great Mall on the Saturday before Christmas.The incident in Milpitas was first recorded at 5:23 p.m.One of ABC7 News' producers was at the Home Depot next to the mall when the incident happened and said there was a large police presence in the parking lot. She said the mall is turning new visitors away.On Twitter, @officiallollyy posted videos of her and others inside the Guess store. Officials asked how many people were inside the store and told her the 40 others to lock themselves inside.Santa Clara Co. Sheriff are on the scene assisting Milpitas police.ABC7 News has reached out to the police for more information.Officials ask people to avoid the area.