Police commission leaders defend SFPD chief after raid on journalist's home

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Sunday morning, the San Francisco Police Commission president and vice president defended SFPD Chief Bill Scott, releasing a statement, which says in part:"Chief Scott did what is rare for police chiefs: he apologized to the citizens of San Francisco. Chief Scott has shown himself to be a person of high integrity. We would like to see him continue the great reform work he has started."But three hours later, the police commission sent another email, which says: "The statement issued to the media this morning regarding the Adachi matter was on behalf of Police Commission President Hirsch and Vice President Taylor. At this time, it would be inappropriate for the Commission to opine further without seeing the results of a full and fair investigation."Any equivocation by the police commission was proceeded by unreserved criticism from the police union, who on Saturday, called for Chief Scott to resign.The San Francisco Police Officers Association said the chief's apology to the media for raiding journalist Bryan Carmody's home, was "meant for him to save face as opposed to accepting responsibility for his own actions.""There's a question of voracity for the truth that's been raised by this narrative, and that's why I keep steering back to the police commission on this, who appoints the chief," said Richard Corriea, a former SFPD commander and current Director of USF's Institute of Criminal Justice Leadership.Corriea says the police commission has a tremendous amount of authority over the police chief and department. "If the POA's narrative holds weight, it seems to me that the police commission is in a position to find out where does that accountability stop."While attending Carnival Sunday, Mayor London Breed declined to comment when an ABC7 photographer asked her about the latest back and forth over Chief Scott's fitness to lead.But on Friday, she released a statement, which says in part: "I'm glad that the Chief has acknowledged the department's mistakes and apologized. But I remain deeply disappointed by the actions taken in this case up to today. This is unacceptable and we have to do better."