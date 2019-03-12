Police identify suspect arrested in murder of San Jose mother Bambi Larson

Booking photo of Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza in Santa Clara County, California on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police have identified the man they say is responsible for the murder of a San Jose woman.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza.



Police say he is a transient and was arrested in San Jose on Monday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

RELATED: Police announce arrest in connection with murder of San Jose mother Bambi Larson

Bambi Larson, 59, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home on Knollfield Way on February 28 after a co-worker became concerned she didn't show up for work.

Larson is the mother of two adult children.

RELATED: New details emerge in murder of South San Jose mother

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia is planning on talking to the media about the arrest at 2:30 p.m.
