BART

Police investigate stabbing on BART train approaching West Oakland; suspect arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police are investigating a stabbing on a BART train Friday.

BART officials say a woman was cut with a box cutter as the train was approaching West Oakland station at about 9:45 a.m.

The woman suffered a cut on her left hand and will be OK, according to officials.

The suspect was arrested after a confrontation with officers, where they had to deploy their Tasers.
