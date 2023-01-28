Criminal justice expert explains how Tyre Nichols' death shows continuing issue with policing in US

"I'm concerned because here we are again."

Protests are underway across the U.S. on Friday in response to the release of police video of the confrontation that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protests sweeping the country this weekend following the release of video showing some of the final moments of Tyre Nichols' life.

From Nichol's hometown of Memphis, to the streets of San Francisco.

Following the release of the footage, Nichols' parents sat down with ABC News.

Chicago officials and police are preparing for Memphis police to release the Tyre Nichols body cam video Friday evening.

His stepfather, Rodney Wells, describing why the family wanted the public to see the video.

"This also justifies our son showing that he was no threat to them," Wells said.

Nichols' death has once again sparked debate about policing in the United States.

"I'm concerned. I'm concerned because here we are again," said Lisa Hill.

Lisa Hill is a criminal justice professor at Cal State East Bay.

She believes the problem is multi-faceted and more complex than just a few bad individual officers.

"Why is it that police officers feel that they're able to treat citizens inhumanely," Hill said.

Data shows that killings at the hands of police are far higher in the US than in other developed countries.

And Hill thinks greater oversight is needed to help reform the system.

"I think that there are definite laws and policies and procedures in place that would prevent these actions," said Hill.

Protests over Nichols' death are expected to continue over the coming days.

And despite all five of the officers involved already been charged, Hill thinks people are still expecting more.

"I think there needs to be an acknowledgment that these actions have been taken against a particular demographic. I think people are looking for transparency now. They're looking for honesty," Hill said.

Until that time comes, Nichols' family says they won't stop fighting for justice.

"I just feel like my son was sent here on an assignment. His assignment was fulfilled and God took him home," said Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells.

