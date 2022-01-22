NYPD officer killed, another critically wounded responding to domestic violence call

The mother called the police for help and met them in the front of a Harlem apartment around 6:30 p.m., our sister-station WABC reported.
When they went to a rear room to talk to the man, shots suddenly rang out, striking them both.
The 47-year-old suspect, believed to be the son, was then shot by another officer. His condition is unknown.
The officers were taken to Harlem Hospital in police cruisers. A 22-year-old officer was pronounced dead and the other is in surgery.
"It is our city against the killers, this was just not an attack on three brave officers, this was an attack on the city of New York - it is an attack on the children and families of this city," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said.
One of the officers is a rookie and joined the department in 2020. The other joined in 2018.
Police officers had previously responded to the apartment for a domestic violence call in August.
During an emotional press briefing, Adams spoke directly to the officers of the NYPD as they mourn one of their own.
"I have to ask you, no matter how painful this moment is, please do not give up on the people in this city," Adams said.
Adams and Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch made passionate pleas on the importance of getting guns off the streets.
"Stop babies from being shot, stop the violence, the guns coming in -- help us take them off the belt so they're never shot again," Lynch said.
A spokesman for the Department of Justice tweeted that Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke with Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Friday evening.
He said the FBI is in touch with the NYPD and they are standing by to assist.
AG Garland briefly spoke with @NYPDPC Sewell this evening. He expressed his condolences and told her that the department and @FBI are standing by to assist. He mentioned that FBI is already in touch with counterparts at @NYPD.— Anthony Coley (@AnthonyColeyDOJ) January 22, 2022
There have been a total of four NYC police officers and three suspects shot within the last 72 hours.
One officer was shot in the Bronx and one in Staten Island. Both of those earlier shootings were non-life-threatening.