Police clear out People's Park in Berkeley amid dispute between UC Berkeley and unhoused community

Police have cleared out People's Park in Berkeley as construction for a new student housing project is set to begin despite previous demonstrations to leave the park alone.

Police have cleared out People's Park in Berkeley on Wednesday as construction for a controversial new student housing project is starting despite previous demonstrations to leave the park alone.

In a photo from Supriya Yelimeli with Berkeleyside, construction crews were present as police put up barricades in a controversial plan to turn the park into new housing for UC Berkeley.

Cal has had plans to change the park for months without giving a specific date for construction.

Opposition parties filed a lawsuit saying the housing project violated the California Environmental Equity Act, but an Alameda County judge recently ruled in favor of the school saying construction can begin.

Even in the weeks leading up to this construction, many people held demonstrations trying to keep the park to stay the same.

But UC Berkeley says they are running out of places to house students and this project at People's Park would help alleviate the issue.

People's Park is home to protests dating back to the 1960s and has recently been a big center for Berkeley's unhoused community.

The City of Berkeley and UC Berkeley say they teamed up to move the unhoused community from the park into permanent housing.

In a statement to ABC7 News, UC Berkeley wrote:

Earlier this morning, UC Berkeley closed People's Park for the construction of urgently needed student housing and permanent supportive housing for formerly unhoused people. The project will preserve more than 60% of the site as revitalized green space, and will include a memorialization of the park's past and historical significance. As the result of an unprecedented partnership with the State of California, the City of Berkeley, and local non-profit organizations, unhoused people who had been gathering and/or sleeping in the park have been provided with transitional housing and a new daytime drop-in center. When work began earlier this morning, there were two or three unhoused people in the park, each of whom had been previously offered shelter; repeatedly notified that the park was soon to be closed, and informed that overnight camping in the park is not permitted. Last night, alternative shelter, transportation, and storage for belongings was offered again to each and every person when the park was closed, an offer that remains available for all who need and want it.

