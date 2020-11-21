Society

Video shows what led to 9 arrests at Fairfield City Council meeting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Video shows the disruption at a Fairfield City Council meeting Tuesday before police arrested nine people.

The police department released body camera video from the officers.


The body cam video shows a small group of protesters chanting loudly during the meeting before officers intervened.

People got angry when the council moved an item regarding a new police officer to the end of the meeting.

The officer was involved in a deadly shooting while working for the Vallejo Police Department.
Police say the group got increasingly disruptive.


Eventually, the council members left the room and the group was asked to leave.

Nine chose to stay. They were the ones arrested. They have been charged with "disturbing a meeting."

