Police search for man accused of trying to kidnap woman in Watsonville

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3474280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For those living along quiet Natoma Street in San Francisco's Mission District, news of an attempted child abduction is almost too much to bear.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman at Pinto Lake County Park in Watsonville.Deputies say he grabbed a 27-year-old woman from behind as she gathered items in her car at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Then, they said she screamed and managed to break away.The suspect drove off in a mid-90's light blue 2-door Honda Accord, with sun damage on the paint.He's described as being in his late 30's, six feet tall, thin build, and wearing a black short sleeve shirt with red and white lettering, and black shorts.Officials are encouraging anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office dispatch at (831-471-1121) and ask to speak to a deputy.