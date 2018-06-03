Police search for man accused of trying to kidnap woman in Watsonville

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman at Pinto Lake County Park in Watsonville.
Deputies say he grabbed a 27-year-old woman from behind as she gathered items in her car at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Then, they said she screamed and managed to break away.
RELATED: Attempted child abduction infuriates San Francisco's Mission District
The suspect drove off in a mid-90's light blue 2-door Honda Accord, with sun damage on the paint.
He's described as being in his late 30's, six feet tall, thin build, and wearing a black short sleeve shirt with red and white lettering, and black shorts.
Officials are encouraging anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office dispatch at (831-471-1121) and ask to speak to a deputy.