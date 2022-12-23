Attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old walking with mother in Petaluma, police say

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Petaluma mother had a scary moment Thursday night when a suspect attempted to grab and kidnap her child, but was unsuccessful.

Petaluma police say that the mother was walking with her 3-year-old son in the area of Howard St and Western Ave. The mom said someone tried to grab her son's wrist and yelled for him to "come."

She then yelled and threatened to call the police, which caused the man to release the child.

The man then ran across the street, got into a white sedan, and drove off westbound on Western Ave.

The suspect is described as a heavier man in his 40s who smelled like alcohol.

Police say he was unknown to the mother but it is unclear what his intent was.

If you have any information or surveillance video, contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.