VOTE 2018

Election 2018: What is a blue wave? Will there be a blue wave in the midterms?

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you heard the phrase "blue wave" with regard to the midterm election? Find out what it means and if it's likely to actually happen. (Shutterstock)

The notion of a "blue wave" refers to a theorized Democratic sweep during the upcoming midterm elections, specifically the idea that the party could win back control of both the House of Representatives and Senate.

Democrats have enjoyed an overwhelming enthusiasm advantage for much of the Trump era, leading some pollsters and pundits to predict heightened Democratic voter turnout that could flip purple and even some red districts blue.

They hope an explosion of early voting across states like Florida, Texas and Nevada is further proof of their enthusiasm gap. Public and private polling, however, suggests Republican voters are getting more excited as Nov. 6 approaches.

SEE ALSO: How to watch midterm election results, ABC News live coverage on Election Day

In the House race, the odds are still in the Democrats' favor. As of Wednesday, Oct. 24, Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight projects a 5 in 6 chance that the Democrats will win control of the House.

It's a different story in the Senate race, though. Silver currently projects a 1 in 6 chance that the Democrats will win control of that body and a 5 in 6 chance that Republicans will maintain control. Thirty-five seats are up for grabs, but just a handful are toss-ups, according to Silver's frequently evolving calculations.

Over the last two months, Democrats' chance of winning the Senate peaked at 34.5 percent on Sept. 1, 2018, according to Silver's calculations.

While the trend may be troubling for Democrats, the evolving political landscape remains unsettled two weeks before Election Day, even with millions of votes already cast across 20 states.

There are signs that the Democrats' position in the expanding House battlefield may actually be improving. Yet Republican candidates locked in tight races from New York to Nevada find themselves in stronger-than-expected positions because of a bump in President Donald Trump's popularity, the aftermath of a divisive Supreme Court fight and the sudden focus on a caravan of Latin American immigrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border.

"Republican enthusiasm doesn't quite equal the white-hot enthusiasm of Democratic voters, but the Kavanaugh hearings got it pretty close," GOP consultant Whit Ayres told the Associated Press.

Democrats say they never assumed it would be easy.

"It's still much closer than people think, with a surprise or two in the wings," New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, told The Associated Press.

The midterm elections will decide whether Republicans maintain control of Congress for the final two years of Trump's first term. Even if Democrats lose the Senate and win the House, they could block much of Trump's agenda and use subpoena power to investigate his many scandals. Some in the party's far-left wing have also vowed to impeach the president, while others promise to roll back the Republican tax overhaul and expand health care coverage for all Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdemocratselection 2018vote 2018u.s. & worldrepublicansvotingsenatehouse of representatives
Related
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
VOTE 2018
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland City Council race
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
More vote 2018
POLITICS
California Gov. Jerry Brown to lead Doomsday Clock group
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at the California governor's race
More Politics
Top Stories
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
California Gov. Jerry Brown to lead Doomsday Clock group
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Show More
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Rally held in Oakland in favor of Prop 10
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Sweet surprise: Students sign 'Happy Birthday' for deaf custodian
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
More News