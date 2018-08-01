SANCTUARY CITIES

Appeals court rules Trump's order threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional

EMBED </>More Videos

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday that a lower court went too far when it blocked the order nationwide

RELATED: California lawmakers denounce Jeff Sessions over immigration lawsuit

U.S. District Judge William Orrick said in November that Trump's order threatened all federal funding and that the president didn't have the authority to attach new conditions to spending approved by Congress.

The ruling came in lawsuits filed by two California counties - San Francisco and Santa Clara.

RELATED: DOJ suing Calif. over sanctuary laws, Gov. Brown calls it a 'political stunt'

The Trump administration said the order applies to a relatively small pot of money that already requires compliance with immigration law.

An email to a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department wasn't immediately returned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationsanctuary citiesICEimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpcourt casecourtu.s. supreme courtu.s. & worldSan FranciscoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
California lawmakers denounce Jeff Sessions over immigration lawsuit
DOJ suing Calif. over sanctuary laws, Gov. Brown calls it a 'political stunt'
SANCTUARY CITIES
More than half of Bay Area opposes crackdown on immigrants, new poll says
Judge sides with Philadelphia in sanctuary city fight
Proposed ballot measure injects fireworks into SF mayoral race
SF Mayoral Candidate Angela Alioto defends sanctuary city reform initiative
More sanctuary cities
POLITICS
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Palo Alto ICE contractor targeted for protest
Resources for Bay Area commuters
Friend reflects on former Oakland mayor's legacy
More Politics
Top Stories
San Jose crews help battle Mendocino Complex, Carr fires
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County
Funeral service for Dwight Clark held in San Francisco's Grace Cathedral
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Pedestrian fatally struck in San Francisco's North Beach
Bay Area task force lowers flag to half-staff in Shasta County
Show More
CDC: 'Don't wash, reuse condoms!'
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Much of East Coast under flood watch as wet, stormy pattern threatens region
More News