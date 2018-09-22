Bay Area reacts to Christine Blasey Ford's decision to testify about Brett Kavanaugh

Many in the Bay Area are reacting to news that Christine Blasey Ford will tell her story next week. Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault when the two were in high school.Details of the testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee have not been finalized.Vice President Mike Pence promised the hearings would be fair and would result in Kavanaugh winning confirmation as Supreme Court Justice.Democratic political strategist Christine Pelosi is surprised Kavanaugh's name is still in the running."Any other president would have withdrawn the nomination, but this one won't because he wants to break the 'Me Too' movement," Pelosi said.The president criticized Blasey Ford on Twitter this week, saying if the attack on Ford was as bad as she said, charges would have been filed with law enforcement."It's appalling to see the way she's been treated," said San Jose activist Vicky Mattson.Mattson and members of the political activism group, Orchard City Indivisible, plan to support Blasey Ford in her hometown of Palo Alto on Sunday with a solidarity candlelight vigil.The vigil will be held from 8 to 9pm near the intersection of El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road in Palo Alto."There are people across the country who support her," Mattson said.