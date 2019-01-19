With 800,000 federal employees going without pay the question is did President Donald Trump's speech Saturday bring anyone closer to re-opening the government?As the longest government shut down in history continues experts tell ABC 7 this offer doesn't bring anyone closer to a deal."I am here today to break the logjam and provide congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown," said President Trump from Washington.Trump says he's pushing forward, but his pitch fell short says former Dean of the University of San Francisco School of Law John Trasvina."This was prime to just push the ball a little bit, but it was not a real good faith effort. A good faith effort would have said let's put our employees back to work and then let's discuss the hard issues on immigration," said Trasvina.The President is insistent on a border wall."The plan includes $5.7 billion for a strategic deployment of physical barriers, or a wall," said Mr. Trump.Democrats say it's a bad investment that doesn't accomplish the President's stated goals or theirs."Why would we spend 6-Billion dollars for something that isn't going to be effective even for what he wants it to be? So it's frustrating to say the least," said Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, 11th Congressional District (D).East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier held a town hall Saturday afternoon. Many of his constituents are among the 800,000 federal workers going without pay during the shutdown."We've been trying to work with mortgage companies, financial institutions," said Rep. DeSaulnier regarding efforts to help federal workers.The President discussed short term options for DACA and protections for people fleeing violence in their home countries. Trasvina says immigration needs to be addressed, but not tied to the shutdown."Congress hasn't really debated these issues in the last 20 years so we need that to be done, but not at the expense of holding federal employees hostage," said Trasvina.Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the President's latest attempt is a non-starter because it includes funding the wall and does not include any permanent protections for Dreamers. She wants to re-open the government then discuss immigration reform.