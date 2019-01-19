VIDEO: Trump offers immigration deal to end shutdown

WASHINGTON (KGO) --President Donald Trump is offering to extend temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding. Trump promoted his plan Saturday as a way to
"break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown." But Democrats, who control the House, are already saying they find the president's offer unacceptable.
