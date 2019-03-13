gavin newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs execution moratorium in California

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at news conference in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order putting a moratorium on executions in the most populous state.

Newsom signed the order Wednesday granting a reprieve to the state's 737 death row inmates for as long as the Democrat is governor. It doesn't change any convictions or sentences and won't allow anyone to be released from prison.

Newsom says his views on the death penalty were shaped 40 years ago through his grandfather's and father's advocacy on behalf of a wrongfully convicted man

RELATED: Gov. Newsom plans to halt executions in California

His order also repeals California's lethal injection protocols and closes the state's never-before-used death chamber at a state prison. California hasn't executed anyone since 2006.

President Donald Trump says Newsom is "defying voters." California voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to speed up executions in 2016.



Senator Kamala Harris has also responded.



ABC7 News has contributed to this report.
