Gov. Gavin Newsom signs execution moratorium in California

Newsom signed the order Wednesday granting a reprieve to the state's 737 death row inmates for as long as the Democrat is governor. It doesn't change any convictions or sentences and won't allow anyone to be released from prison.
Newsom says his views on the death penalty were shaped 40 years ago through his grandfather's and father's advocacy on behalf of a wrongfully convicted man
His order also repeals California's lethal injection protocols and closes the state's never-before-used death chamber at a state prison. California hasn't executed anyone since 2006.
President Donald Trump says Newsom is "defying voters." California voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to speed up executions in 2016.
Defying voters, the Governor of California will halt all death penalty executions of 737 stone cold killers. Friends and families of the always forgotten VICTIMS are not thrilled, and neither am I!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2019
Senator Kamala Harris has also responded.
The death penalty is immoral, discriminatory, ineffective, and proven to be unequally applied. I applaud Governor @GavinNewsom for his decision to put a moratorium on this deeply flawed system of capital punishment in California.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 13, 2019
