Gov. Newsom to suspend death penalty in California; Trump not 'thrilled'

Governor Newsom will officially announce today, he is suspending the death penalty in California. President Trump says he's not "thrilled" with the decision.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will officially announce today, he is suspending the death penalty in California. He will reprieve more than 700 condemned inmates at San Quentin's death row.

The Governor will issue an executive order for the immediate shutdown of the execution chamber at the prison. The last execution in the state was in 2006.

In prepared remarks today, Newsom will call the death penalty "inconsistent with our bedrock values." Experts say the decision may be a financial one, as much as it is a moral one.

"Running the mechanism of death whether it's the prisons the death row itself whether it's the legal formalities that are there it's wildly expensive," said Newsom.

President Donald Trump says he's not "thrilled" with California's plan to halt death penalty executions and has responded on Twitter.



Senator Kamala Harris has also responded.

