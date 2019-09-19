President Donald Trump

Mayor London Breed reacts to Pres. Donald Trump's threat of EPA action against San Francisco

President Donald Trump tours a section of the southern border wall, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By
SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- President Trump has taken aim, again, at San Francisco. The latest in the Trump vs. San Francisco and the Bay Area battle has the president announcing he will ask the EPA to cite San Francisco for polluting our oceans through the city's storm sewers. According to Trump, needles and other things coming from the homeless population end up in the ocean.

When the president got on Air Force One on Wednesday, he seemed to show his disdain for the Bay Area by never turning around to wave farewell.

Then came a harsh criticism of San Francisco.

RELATED: 'Chicken Trump,' 'Baby Trump' balloons fly high as demonstrators protest Pres. Trump's 1st visit to Bay Area during presidency

"And we have tremendous things that we don't have to discuss pouring into the ocean," he told reporters on board Air Force One. "You know there are needles, there are other things."

Mayor London Breed found herself once again defending San Francisco.

"Unfortunately, more lies," she said. "It never even makes it to the Bay without being treated."

The president has crossed so-called enemy lines before, first as a candidate in May 2016 naming Oakland among the "most dangerous cities in the world," even though St. Louis, Baltimore, Detroit and New Orleans all had higher homicide rates.

RELATED: California vows to fight Trump administration to keep higher car emission standards

Then in March 2018 he called Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf a "disgrace" for warning undocumented immigrants about possible ICE arrests.

"To me that's obstruction of justice," the president said back then.

And in January of this year, Mr. Trump lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeting, "...clean up the streets in San Francisco they are disgusting."

City leaders have always acknowledged that the homeless situation has been one of the city's most challenging problems.

Needles and human waste have tarnished the city's image.

RELATED: Homeless patrol making a difference in Walnut Creek

We stopped to ask a city worker who collects garbage and yes, needles, if he's seen a change.

I asked him if it had gotten worse or better, more, less?

It appears he may be right.

Numbers from the Health Department show the in 2018 more than 3,825,000 needles were collected.

This year, through April 30, nearly 1,083,000 needles were disposed of. Again those are only partial numbers.

Howard Epstein, co-chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party, says it's a strategy Mr. Trump is using before the 2020 election.

"I think he's trying to show that city's run by very extreme left wingers like San Francisco are very inefficient and have problems," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscoenvironmentsocietyhomelessepalondon breedenvironmental protection agencypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
WATCH IN 60: CA emissions fight, SFO runway to reopen, no more face filters
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Saudi Arabia says Iran missiles, drones attacked oil sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person killed after being hit by BART train; Powell St. BART station closed
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency deluges Houston
'Hamilton' actress works it on stage and at home
Delta flight diverted after 'cabin pressure irregularity'
Widow grieves for husband killed in SF crash
What is 'Hamilton?'
Show More
Volunteers needed for Battle for the Bay cleanup challenge
Bay Bridge remnant resonates physically -- and literally
'Wheel of Fortune' coming to Northern California
'Hamilton' music director teaches you how to beatbox
SFO runway repairs to be completed tonight
More TOP STORIES News