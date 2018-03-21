SF MAYORS RACE

NAACP files complaint over appointment of SF interim mayor

San Francisco's NAACP chapter has filed a complaint with the DA's Office alleging that the Board of Supervisors violated state law by appointing Mark Farrell interim mayor. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's NAACP chapter has filed a complaint with the DA's Office, alleging that the Board of Supervisors violated state law by appointing Mark Farrell interim mayor.

"It was definitely a plot." said San Francisco's NAACP President Rev. Amos Brown. He claims the plot was hatched by a majority of the Supervisors to deny Board President and Mayoral candidate London Breed the position of interim mayor, a position that'll exist until the June election for the permanent spot.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate

Instead, six supervisors voted in January to remove Breed from the temporary position and instead appoint their colleague, Mark Farrell.

Farrell was termed out as supervisor and he chose not to run for mayor, arguments that his colleagues made when they appointed him.

Brown alleges the six supervisors met secretly to make their plans.

"There were several meetings at a certain restaurant in this town in which this matter was cooked up," Brown said.

RELATED: SF Mayor Mark Farrell addresses conflict of interest claim

Supervisor Jane Kim is one of the supervisors who voted for Farrell. "We'll certainly be discussing with the City Attorney's Office to see if there were any violations. I believe none were made."

Mayor Farrell says he doesn't take the charges seriously. "This is all election year politics and it's the craziness that happens inside City Hall and that's why, quite frankly, it's great we have a mayor who's not running for office and not participating in that kind of stuff."

Brown has taken his complaint to the district attorney, asking for an investigation, claiming all of this violates the state's Brown Act, a law that guarantees the public's right to attend meetings that result in legislative actions.

A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office confirms receipt of the complaint but had no other comment.

Click here for more stories related to the San Francisco mayoral race.
