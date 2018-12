Great having @RepSpeier at @abc7newsbayarea to discuss the unanimous passage of her sexual harassment bill that holds lawmakers financially accountable for their behavior. #MeToo #MeTooCongress pic.twitter.com/axJa6ixbcy — Kristen Sze (@abc7kristensze) December 15, 2018

Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Calif., joined ABC7's Kristen Sze on Friday to discuss the unanimous passage of her sexual harassment bill, which holds lawmakers financially accountable for their behavior.This comes amid a highly publicized dispute between President Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen over alleged hush money payments to women such as adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen spoke with ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview following his sentencing earlier this week to three years.The alleged Trump payments have added fuel to the #MeToo campaign, in which Speier has been a leading voice.