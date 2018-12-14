JACKIE SPEIER

Rep. Speier talks about unanimous passage of sexual harassment bill

Congresswoman Jackie Speier joined ABC7's Kristen Sze in studio Friday to discuss the unanimous passage of her sexual harassment bill, which holds lawmakers financially accountable for their behavior. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Calif., joined ABC7's Kristen Sze on Friday to discuss the unanimous passage of her sexual harassment bill, which holds lawmakers financially accountable for their behavior.

This comes amid a highly publicized dispute between President Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen over alleged hush money payments to women such as adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

RELATED: California Congresswoman Jackie Speier describes harassment ordeal in online video

Cohen spoke with ABC's George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview following his sentencing earlier this week to three years.

The alleged Trump payments have added fuel to the #MeToo campaign, in which Speier has been a leading voice.

Watch the video player above to hear Rep. Speier's take on the bill and the Cohen controversy.
