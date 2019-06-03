politics

Bernie Sanders calls Pres. Trump 'a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot'

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at the California Democratic Party Convention at Moscone Center in San Francisco on Sunday. The Democratic presidential candidate spoke about President Donald Trump, saying:

"The worst president in the history of this country, a president who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe and a religious bigot. Together, we are going to defeat a president who has the most corrupt administration in history and a president who knows nothing about real American values."

RELATED: 14 presidential candidates converge in San Francisco for California Democratic convention

The convention wraps up Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscodonald trumpbernie sanderspresidential racedemocratspoliticsrallycalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News