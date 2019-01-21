GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

San Francisco Mayor London Breed responds to Trump tweet calling streets 'disgusting'

San Francisco Mayor London Breed weighed in on Pres. Trump's tweet criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the streets of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor London Breed weighed in on President Trump's tweet criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which also called her city's streets "disgusting."

RELATED: Trump calls SF streets 'disgusting,' takes aim at House Speaker Pelosi in tweets


Breed tweeted, "We are cleaning the streets - just like Speaker Pelosi is cleaning up after the mess that is your presidency."

RELATED: Mayor London Breed says she'll be 'aggressive' in cleaning SF streets

She's getting mixed response. Some are pointing out that many city streets are still dirty.

Here are more stories, photos and videos on the government shutdown.
