WASHINGTON (KGO) --San Francisco Mayor London Breed weighed in on President Trump's tweet criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which also called her city's streets "disgusting."
We are cleaning the streets – just like @SpeakerPelosi is cleaning up after the mess that is your presidency. https://t.co/eH6Hfvor7Z— London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 21, 2019
Breed tweeted, "We are cleaning the streets - just like Speaker Pelosi is cleaning up after the mess that is your presidency."
She's getting mixed response. Some are pointing out that many city streets are still dirty.
San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed reacts to remarks made by President @realDonaldTrump regarding the city’s “disgusting” streets. pic.twitter.com/7dmooEbZmC— Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) January 21, 2019