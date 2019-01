We are cleaning the streets – just like @SpeakerPelosi is cleaning up after the mess that is your presidency. https://t.co/eH6Hfvor7Z — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 21, 2019

San Francisco Mayor ⁦@LondonBreed⁩ reacts to remarks made by President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ regarding the city’s “disgusting” streets. pic.twitter.com/7dmooEbZmC — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) January 21, 2019

