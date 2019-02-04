PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union address

EMBED </>More Videos

The president will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday in the House chambers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
President Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered President Trump a new invitation to deliver his speech in the House chambers on Feb. 5.

RELATED: Trump accepts Pelosi's invitation to deliver State of the Union address

He replied in a letter, saying that it would be his "great honor to accept."

The speech was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. The partial government shutdown prompted the delay.

Check back here Tuesday at 6 p.m. to watch a live stream of the president's State of the Union address.

See more stories and videos related to President Donald Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpstate of the unionu.s. & worldgovernmentgovernment shutdowndonald trumpWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
What Really Matters: Make America Civil Again
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
San Mateo restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Va. Governor Northam says he is not in racist photo, will not resign, Democrat claims
Nancy Pelosi calls on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to 'do the right thing'
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
What Really Matters: Make America Civil Again
More Politics
Top Stories
Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm
Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Tree takes out power lines, lands on 2 cars during powerful storm
Multiple house fires reported after small plane crashes in SoCal
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl debate
Super Bowl LIII has Bay Area connections
Show More
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Eureka
Accuweather Forecast: Breezy with scattered showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News