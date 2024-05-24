Suspect dead after standoff shuts down both sides of major highway in Anaheim

A police chase ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, resulting in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions.

A police chase ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, resulting in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions.

A police chase ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, resulting in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions.

A police chase ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, resulting in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The suspect who led police on a chase that turned into a tense standoff on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, California, forcing the closure of all lanes in both directions Friday morning, has died.

A few hours after the freeway was shut down, authorities approached the suspect's vehicle - which was boxed in by two armored vehicles - and dragged a person out from the driver's seat. It's unclear how he died.

Eastbound lanes of the freeway were reopened shortly after. Westbound lanes were expected to remain closed for a few more hours.

The police chase originated in Corona, California and eventually came to a stop on the freeway.

A police chase that originated in Corona ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, resulting in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions. KABC

The suspect, a man in his 40s who was believed to be armed, remained inside a blue sedan for several hours after it came to a stop in a westbound traffic lane on the freeway. The car was boxed in by two armored vehicles from the Anaheim and Corona police departments.

The closure resulted in a miles-long traffic backup in both directions as Memorial Day travelers were taking to the road.

The police pursuit began about 8 a.m. when officers located a stalking suspect driving near the intersection of McKinley Street and Griffin Way, a Corona police spokesperson told ABC7.

The suspect refused to pull over and a chase ensued, ending on the 91 Freeway near Lakeview Avenue.

Westbound traffic was being diverted at Imperial Highway, while eastbound motorists were being redirected onto the 55 Freeway.

Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol officers were painstakingly working with individual drivers who were stuck between the traffic diversion and the scene of the standoff. Those vehicles were being turned around individually and escorted off the freeway.

In addition to three armored vehicles, more than a dozen police and CHP cruisers responded to the barricade situation.

Two nearby schools were on lockdown as a result of the incident, according to Anaheim police. Officers were at the campuses and coordinating with the school district, and parents were free to pick up their children.