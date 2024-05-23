Crews contain 2 separate fires burning in East Bay

ANTIOCH, Calif -- Fire officials said two brush fires that broke out in Antioch on Thursday afternoon were contained without injuries or damage to structures.

The first fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Slatten Ranch Road and charred 20 acres, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Aubert.

Fire crews responded about 4:30 p.m. to the second, smaller fire near the Antioch Marina that burned about 5 acres.

Both blazes were contained and cleared shortly before 8 p.m., Aubert said.

No injuries were reported in the fires and no buildings were threatened.

The cause for both fires is not known.