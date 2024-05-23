  • Watch Now

Crews contain 2 separate fires burning in East Bay

Friday, May 24, 2024
Fire officials said two brush fires that broke out in Antioch on Thursday afternoon were contained without injuries or damage to structures.

ANTIOCH, Calif -- Fire officials said two brush fires that broke out in Antioch on Thursday afternoon were contained without injuries or damage to structures.

The first fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Slatten Ranch Road and charred 20 acres, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Aubert.

Fire crews responded about 4:30 p.m. to the second, smaller fire near the Antioch Marina that burned about 5 acres.

Both blazes were contained and cleared shortly before 8 p.m., Aubert said.

No injuries were reported in the fires and no buildings were threatened.

The cause for both fires is not known.

