Charlotte the stingray's aquarium to close temporarily as it works to provide medical care

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. -- The aquarium that houses the viral North Carolina stingray named Charlotte has closed temporarily.

Charlotte became a viral sensation in February when the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville announced she was pregnant. The pregnancy was intriguing and mysterious because Charlotte had not been in contact with any male stingrays.

On May 31, the aquarium announced Charlotte was no longer pregnant and instead had a reproductive disease

In a social media post on June 5, the aquarium said medical experts had visited Charlotte on June 4. The experts reportedly said Charlotte was stable and showing "no decrease in appetite or activity." More testing and evaluations are being done and sent off for other experts to give recommendations for treatment options.

The post concluded by saying the aquarium would "temporarily remain closed to ensure the safety and medical care of Charlotte."

