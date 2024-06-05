Heat wave brings near triple-digit temps in parts of East Bay

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- The temperatures were topping out near 100 in parts of the East Bay on Tuesday as an early heat wave built momentum. By 3 p.m., temperature soared to 98 in Walnut Creek. Further east, it was topping 100.

"We like to just warn customers like on Instagram that we can just let you know it's going to be a really hot day today," Laura Diiorio, owner of The Cherry Pit in Brentwood, said.

The Cherry Pit in Brentwood is one of nearly 60 U-Pick farms out in far eastern Contra County. The cherry season is in full swing despite temps hitting 100 degrees.

"A lot of our cherries, our favorite cherries are winding down a bit," Diiorio said. "We have a new variety a later season variety called Lapin."

The 100-degree temperatures will actually accelerate the ripening of these cherries by the weekend.

Close to 1,000 people can come out to pick cherries on a single weekend day.

"It is really hot so we make sure customers come prepared, that they have water and sunscreen and to take it easy while they're here," Diiorio said.

A grandmother with her three granddaughters said it was actually cooler in Brentwood than in Stockton.

"I wasn't worried about the heat. They have water in the car and when it's hot, we usually don't stay out very long," Claudina Estrada said.

The kids said sometimes they like the heat and sometimes it's just overwhelming.

They followed it up with an ice cream treat at a nearby Brentwood splash pad where kids darted into the sprays of water for some relief from the relentless heat that is kicking off the summer season. The heat is on!