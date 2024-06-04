TIMELINE: Heat wave continues today in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our first heat wave of the year continues Wednesday and will last through Thursday afternoon.

Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning began Tuesday morning and Wednesday will still be very hot.

Wednesday afternoon heat risk will be MODERATE to MAJOR away from the coast.

Daytime highs will be 10-20 degrees above average.

Inland highs are expected to hit or surpass 100 degrees.

If you are going to the coast to get some heat relief, please stay out of the water. A Beach Hazard statement is in effect for large breakers 15-20 feet and the increased risk of sneaker waves. .

The first heat wave of the year is always tough on our bodies since we are not used to this type of warmth.

