Police investigating deadly shooting in Belmont, believed to be isolated

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at O'Donnell Park in Belmont on Friday night.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at O'Donnell Park in Belmont on Friday night.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at O'Donnell Park in Belmont on Friday night.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at O'Donnell Park in Belmont on Friday night.

BELMONT, Calif. -- A 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Belmont on Friday night, police said Saturday.

Belmont police officers responded to reports of gunshots at O'Donnell Park, at Hiller and Irwin Streets, at about 8 p.m., where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite emergency medical aid, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The scene remained under investigation throughout the night by detectives from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office and a forensic team from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and police did not consider there to be an ongoing threat to the community.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department, including anyone who might have been driving in the area with a dash camera or nearby residents who have private cameras facing the street.

Anyone with information can contact the department at (650) 595-7400. Anonymous tips can be left at (650) 598-3000.