Forward progress stopped as Boyles Fire in Clearlake destroys homes and forces evacuations

Forward progress has been stopped, but embers from smoldering buildings are still a concern as some residents are finding out their homes were some of the unlucky few to be caught in the flames.

Forward progress has been stopped, but embers from smoldering buildings are still a concern as some residents are finding out their homes were some of the unlucky few to be caught in the flames.

Forward progress has been stopped, but embers from smoldering buildings are still a concern as some residents are finding out their homes were some of the unlucky few to be caught in the flames.

Forward progress has been stopped, but embers from smoldering buildings are still a concern as some residents are finding out their homes were some of the unlucky few to be caught in the flames.

CLEARLAKE, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations remain in place in Clearlake, as firefighters work to control the Boyles Fire.

It's burned 30 buildings and nearly 50 vehicles across the southern end of town since it started Sunday afternoon.

PREVIOUS: Structures burned, evacuation orders in place as crews battle Boyles Fire in Clearlake: CAL FIRE

At one point, crews faced spot fires on nearly every block as they helped neighbors race to evacuate.

Forward progress has been stopped, but embers from smoldering buildings are still a concern.

Some residents are finding out their homes were some of the unlucky few to be caught in the flames.

MAP: Track wildfires across California

"The fire was coming very close 100 feet 200 feet and say it's time to go not time to wait because the fire started over there and came all the way over here," Said Aurelio Jauregui, whose home was destroyed.

Thankfully, there have been no injuries reported.

Still, it was a frightening experience for people living in the area who had to escape the fire.

Residents sent us videos and said the situation just got worse as the day progressed.

ABC7 News spoke to Traci Long about what she heard and saw.

"You could actually hear the propane tanks exploding as we drove through Lower Lake and when we got home I went out front and asked my husband did you hear something explode and he said 'no but it's probably the propane tanks,' but when I went back in they sound like bombs going off," said Traci Long said.

Fire crews could be seen battling the flames from above dropping water and fire retardant on hot spots.