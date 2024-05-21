Fresno State's Chicano/Latino Commencement becomes giant dance party

FRESNO, Calif. -- A video capturing an energetic dance party that broke out during a commencement ceremony at Fresno State over the weekend has gone viral, racking up millions of views online.
On Saturday, the university held its 48th annual Chicano/Latino Commencement ceremony.
During an intermission, students and faculty in the crowd began dancing to the music that was being played.
President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval joined in on the celebration, showing off some of his dance moves.
As of Monday night, the original video has over four million views on TikTok.