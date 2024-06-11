'General Hospital' team teases big summer ahead

From new characters to a surprise return, fans of the soap opera have a lot to look forward to this summer.

LOS ANGELES -- "General Hospital" fans, buckle up. It's going to be a summer filled with soapy goodness, from dramatic storylines to possible romantic shakeups to a big surprise return.

On The Red Carpet caught up with the "GH" team at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards, where the show brought home four trophies, including best dramatic series.

"We're getting close to wrapping up some things with the FBI," Steve Burton said, while also revealing his hopes for a reconciliation between Jason Morgan and Sonny Corinthos.

"I want to go back to work for him. I'm tired of pushing coffee. I'm done with the coffee business!"

When asked about how Anna Devane will handle the FBI, Valentin and the Pikeman situation, Finola Hughes got cryptic.

"Anna doesn't walk a straight line, you know, which is great. She's very law-abiding, you know, but she's very willing to bend the rules if it suits her."

Evan Hofer, who plays Dex Heller, jokes that he thinks the major part of his character's drama is behind him.

"I'm in my cadet's uniform now! We've seen it," Hofer said.

Hofer, along with Eden McCoy, who plays Joss, Tabyana Ali, who plays Trina and newcomer Giovanni Mazza, who plays Gio, have been filming a lot together. So, will we see the besties battle for the new guy in town?

"Ohhh, that's a good question," Ali said slyly. "Everything's a little up in the air at the moment but I know that the buzz is that it's good stuff coming."

"Well I mean, you know, they bring someone and it's like (a) trial-and-error run with every single person in the age group to try and figure out who's gonna be with who," McCoy said.

She also sang the praises of her "charming" and "kind" new co-star.

"'General Hospital' was his first audition and he booked it and he killed it."

"I'm just as excited as you guys, really, about seeing the storyline," Mazza revealed. "I'm still learning who Gio is and there's just so much to explore."

On The Kristina/Molly/TJ front, Kristina's due date is almost here and it should come as no surprise that things are not going to go as planned.

"I think we all know by now, like, it's not gonna be that I give birth and it's a happily ever after," teased Kate Mansi, who plays Kristina.

"What they have crafted is very special. I'm really excited for the fallout of it and what... she gains in herself internally as a result, how she grows from that."

"There's going to be some very strong bonding stuff for the Davis women," head writer Elizabeth Korte revealed.

The biggest tease, though, came from executive producer Frank Valentini.

"A former cast member is coming back. And I think that the audience will go crazy for HIM."

Who could it be, who is he connected to and how could his return affect the citizens of Port Charles? We'll have to wait and see.

Tune in to "General Hospital" weekdays on ABC.

