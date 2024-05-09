Stunning telescope image shows 'God's Hand' reaching across the Milky Way

A new telescope image shows what looks like a giant hand reaching across the Milky Way 1,300 light years away from Earth.

A stunning new telescope image from space shows what looks like a hand reaching across the universe.

It's being nicknamed "God's Hand."

It's about 1,300 light years away from Earth in our Milky Way Galaxy, in the constellation Puppis.

The image captured a rarely seen cosmic phenomenon known as a cometary globule, a type of dark nebula.

It was captured by the Dark Energy Camera in Chile.

The isolated cosmic clouds are filled with dense gas and dust, which are surrounded by hot, energetic material.

They're unique because they have extended tails, like those seen on comets.

Astronomers still don't understand how they come to exist in such distinctive structures.