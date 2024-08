Get to know Golden State Valkyries GM Ohemaa Nyanin

Get to know Golden State Valkyries GM Ohemaa Nyanin

Get to know Golden State Valkyries GM Ohemaa Nyanin

Get to know Golden State Valkyries GM Ohemaa Nyanin

Get to know Golden State Valkyries GM Ohemaa Nyanin

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ohemaa Nyanin, the General Manager of the Golden State Valkyries, joined ABC7's Toyota After the Game to talk all things Valkyries.

The team recently announced its logo, colors, and brand identity. They will join the WNBA for the 2025 season as the league's 13th team.

VIDEO: Bay Area parties it up at Thrive City to celebrate new Golden State Valkyries WNBA team

The official community celebration for the Bay Area's newest WNBA team, the Golden State Valkyries, took place at Thrive City Saturday in SF.

Watch the interview above as Nyanin discusses the team, her background, the state of the WNBA and more.