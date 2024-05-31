Motorist killed after getting hit by 2 vehicles on Hwy 101 in Palo Alto, CHP says

A motorist whose vehicle was initially disabled on Highway 101 in Palo Alto was fatally hit by two other vehicles, according to the CHP.

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Traffic is moving once again on the Peninsula after a deadly crash brought the Friday morning commute to a stop in Palo Alto. It happened on northbound Highway 101 near the San Antonio Avenue on-ramp shortly before 3 a.m.

The CHP says two cars and a big rig were involved.

Apparently, the red SUV hit a green billboard.

The driver got out. That's when another car and the big rig crashed into the SUV.

The CHP says the driver, who got out of the SUV, died at the scene.

A reminder from the CHP -- if you are ever in a situation where your car becomes disabled, it's best to stay in your car.