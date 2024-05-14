Sheriff's office brings in FBI, US attorney to help with investigation in death of pastor's wife

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- There is an unexpected twist in the death of a South Carolina pastor's wife after the sheriff announced the FBI and U.S. attorney are helping in the Mica Miller investigation.

The 30-year-old was found dead of an apparent suicide in April.

However, investigators say she called 911 moments before she was found dead at a state park in North Carolina, which was about an hour north of where she lived in Myrtle Beach.

Mica's death came just days after she told a police officer "she was scared for her life" after finding a GPS tracker on her car and a razor blade in her tire.

She and her husband John Paul Miller were also in the process of separating.

He was a pastor at a local church but has since been released from his duties.

I even tried to raise her from the dead John Paul Miller

"I went down about four times this week but each time it still didn't hit me," he said at a memorial service about his wife. " [ I ] thought she was going to wake up. I even tried to raise her from the dead."

Now, new images released by authorities show Mica on the day of her death as she was leaving her house, buying a gun, stopping at a gas station near the park and then making that 911 call.

"Are you able to trace the location of my phone," she asked the dispatcher on that 911 call.

Authorities are not releasing any other information about the investigation at this time.

This, as some friends and family are left with questions and refuse to believe Mica took her own life.

"We were talking about her coming to church Sunday," said Mica's friend, Angela Clark. "Just life stuff, just her moving forward."

Mica posted shortly before her death saying, "Please share this with anyone struggling with leaving a dangerous situation."

Does abuse hurt people? How do you think God feels about that? Mica Miller

"God hates divorce because it hurts people. But does abuse hurt people? How do you think God feels about that?" Mica said.

Her last Facebook post said, "When terrible terrible TERRIBLE things happen to you... (yall know what I'm talking about;) RPF: resting peace face."