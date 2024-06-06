Man dies from multiple gunshot wounds at San Francisco's Dolores Park, police say

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting in the area of Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco on Wednesday night, according to police.

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting in the area of Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco on Wednesday night, according to police.

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting in the area of Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco on Wednesday night, according to police.

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting in the area of Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco on Wednesday night, according to police.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A deadly shooting inside one of San Francisco's most popular parks is shocking neighbors.

A 19-year-old man died in a shooting in the area of Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco on Wednesday night, according to police.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Officers responded at 10:09 p.m. to the 500 block of Dolores Street on a report of a shooting and arrived to find the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes the park, described the shooting as ''scary," happening at a "park everyone loves."

Investigators have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.