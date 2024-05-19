New Alameda Co. program aims to help educators working toward their teaching credential

A new partnership with Reach University and Alameda County aims to get more teachers credentialed while they work at a school in the county.

A new partnership with Reach University and Alameda County aims to get more teachers credentialed while they work at a school in the county.

A new partnership with Reach University and Alameda County aims to get more teachers credentialed while they work at a school in the county.

A new partnership with Reach University and Alameda County aims to get more teachers credentialed while they work at a school in the county.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Across California, school districts all of all sizes face one big problem: a teacher shortage. It is impacting student learning here in the Bay Area as well.

In Alameda County, officials estimate there are 250 teacher vacancies out of the close to 11,000 teaching jobs.

Hector Camacho is the dean of Admission at Reach University, which has branch in Oakland that offers degrees in education. He says it's not that aren't enough people who want to be teachers. But that barriers, like the cost of a teaching credential, keeping them out.

MORE: Oakland Unity Middle School students beating the odds in math, English

A new partnership with Reach University and the Alameda County Office of Education aims to get more teachers credentialed while they work at a school in the county. The county and local school districts will sponsor nearly 95% of the university's tuition, so educators can earn their credentials.

Only 150 people will be accepted into the program, which does have some eligibility requirements. The deadline to apply is the June 30, 2024.