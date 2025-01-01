Police investigating New Year's Eve homicides in SF and Oakland, sideshows in East Bay

It was a deadly New Year's Eve with three separate homicides reported in Oakland overnight as well as one in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was a deadly New Year's Eve with homicides reported in Oakland and San Francisco.

In Oakland, at least three deaths from separate incidents are under investigation.

William Bernstine of Richmond was shot and killed outside his workplace in Oakland on the morning of New Year's Eve.

The latest happened near Jack London Square just after 10 p.m. where police say a shooting sent four people to the hospital and one died. The events leading up to the shooting are still unknown.

That all happened less than 24 hours after a 32-year-old father was shot and killed outside an Oakland business Tuesday morning.

These four homicides also come after a father of six was fatally shot in Oakland in front of his 14-year-old son the day after Christmas. The violence caps off a year that Oakland police touted to be the safest since the start of the COVID pandemic with a 35% reduction in murders.

An Oakland family is pleading for justice after a beloved father of six was fatally shot in front of his 14-year-old son, just a day after Christmas.

Meanwhile, police in San Francisco are investigating after a body was found at a gas station on the corner of 17th Street and South Van Ness Ave. ABC7 News has reached out to police for more information on this.

It was also a wild night of sideshows in the East Bay.

Video shows a sideshow at 2 a.m. in Vallejo at the intersection of Kentucky and Alameda Streets.

Crowds of people watched as multiple cars did donuts and other stunts.

Police eventually broke up the sideshow, but the same group ended up in Oakland less than an hour later at W MacArthur Blvd and Market Street. At one point a car was set on fire.