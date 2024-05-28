Infamous aggressive otter returns to Santa Cruz coast after months without sighting

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- After months without a sighting, the Santa Cruz otter known for causing trouble with surfers is back.

Otter 841 was spotted over the weekend by photographer Mark Woodward.

Woodward has been a close watcher of Otter 841, who usually roams the Santa Cruz area.

The otter gained some national notoriety last summer for being aggressive to local surfers and evading capture by wildlife teams.

Of course, experts suggest staying away from 841 or any sea otters you may come across.