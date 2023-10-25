AnOTTER One: Infamous Santa Cruz sea otter known for hijacking surfboards gives birth to pup

The Santa Cruz otter referred to by marine experts as Otter 841 has apparently just given birth to a young pup!

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A trouble-making otter that has become a bit of a local celebrity this year now has big news of its own.

The otter referred to by marine experts as Otter 841 has apparently just given birth to a young pup.

Photographer Mark Woodward posted a photo where you can see the baby with its eyes covered.

Woodward has been a close watcher of Otter 841 roaming the Santa Cruz area.

The mom gained some national notoriety this summer for being aggressive to local surfers and evading capture by wildlife teams.

Woodward says from his vantage point, the mom and baby seem to be doing just fine.

