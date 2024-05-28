Woman found dead inside SJ home, barricaded suspect arrested, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A possible shooting suspect who was barricaded inside a home in San Jose on Monday night was taken into custody, according to police. Police also found a woman's body inside the residence.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. in the 300 block of N. 20th Street.

Police say special operations personnel negotiated with the barricaded suspect for 2.5 hours.

SJPD is advising residents to stay away from the area since the scene is still "very active."

