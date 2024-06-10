VIDEO: Stranded kite surfer rescued in Santa Cruz County after writing 'HELP' in rocks

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KGO) -- A creative SOS got a kite surfer to safety after he got stranded on a Santa Cruz County beach.
CAL FIRE CZU shared video showing the rescue near a steep cliff south of Davenport Landing on Sunday.
MORE: Hiker speaks on rescue after clinging, being 'Spider-Manned' to Bay Area cliff
Officials say the kite surfer used rocks on the beach to spell out the word "HELP."
A private helicopter saw the message and called for assistance, but there was no word how long the surfer had been stranded.
MORE: Dog travels 4 miles to find help after owner's truck plunges off cliff in Oregon
ABC7 News was told he was not hurt and only needed help off the beach.