VIDEO: Stranded kite surfer rescued in Santa Cruz County after writing 'HELP' in rocks

A stranded kite surfer near a steep cliff in Santa Cruz County got to safety after he used rocks on the beach to spell out the word "HELP."

DAVENPORT, Calif. (KGO) -- A creative SOS got a kite surfer to safety after he got stranded on a Santa Cruz County beach.

CAL FIRE CZU shared video showing the rescue near a steep cliff south of Davenport Landing on Sunday.

Officials say the kite surfer used rocks on the beach to spell out the word "HELP."

A private helicopter saw the message and called for assistance, but there was no word how long the surfer had been stranded.

ABC7 News was told he was not hurt and only needed help off the beach.