﻿VTA offers $5 Uber vouchers for commuters as strike continues into week 3: Here's how it works

As the ongoing VTA strike continues into its third week, Tuesday saw the first full day that Uber vouchers have been offered to VTA riders.

As the ongoing VTA strike continues into its third week, Tuesday saw the first full day that Uber vouchers have been offered to VTA riders.

As the ongoing VTA strike continues into its third week, Tuesday saw the first full day that Uber vouchers have been offered to VTA riders.

As the ongoing VTA strike continues into its third week, Tuesday saw the first full day that Uber vouchers have been offered to VTA riders.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- As the ongoing VTA strike continues into its third week, Tuesday saw the first full day that Uber vouchers have been offered to VTA riders. First launched Monday at 7:00 p.m., the transit agency said the $5 Uber vouchers are an effort to ease the impact on riders.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Workers Local 265 strike continued well into its third week Tuesday with a rally outside of San Jose City Hall.

"We need the VTA board of directors to understand that the solution is not giving vouchers for Uber," said Jean Cohen, Executive Officer for the South Bay Labor Council. "It's actually coming to the table and negotiating fairly."

VTA says the vouchers are up to $5 dollars and work only if riders are near a VTA stop.

Riders pay the first $2.50 of their ride, then the voucher kicks in after that.

Riders are limited to a maximum of two rideshare trips per day for a total of $10 dollars.

Irvin Chee from San Jose says he takes VTA weekly, so he decided to look into the vouchers.

"I think everyone that's ever ridden Uber before knows that $5 an Uber is not going to get you very far," Chee said, "And while it's a nice gesture, I feel like it's barely even a band aid solution."

RELATED: VTA strike continues for 3rd week after union votes down latest proposal

There is no end in sight for the VTA Strike -- now in its third week. Union members voted no on the latest contract proposal on Monday.

VTA said Tuesday afternoon that since the voucher program went live Monday evening, it had seen nearly 200 trips.

The transit agency confirmed it was still in mediation Tuesday with ATU Local 265.

Jean Cohen executive officer of the South Bay Labor Council said the worker's demands still come down to three specific things.

"One, is to not be retaliated against for organizing. Two, to make sure that they have safe working conditions. And three, that management stops regressive bargaining," Cohen said, "They keep putting new ideas on the table, rather than finding solutions to get people back to work."

The two sides are set to make an appearance in court Wednesday.

MORE: VTA workers injured in traffic incident on 1st day of strike that shut down bus, light rail service

It follows a lawsuit VTA filed to stop the strike saying that the union broke a "no strike" clause in the previous contract.

"We don't think they're breaking the contract language. We think the management has taken an anti-union stance, and we're very concerned about it, and we think the courts will continue to see our favor," Cohen said.

MORE: Unhoused South Bay commuters impacted tremendously from ongoing VTA strike

Though the impact to riders throughout Santa Clara County has been significant, the union workers have gotten a lot of public support.

"I just want them to get a new contract and get a livable wage," Chee said.

Following the union vote Monday that struck down the VTA proposal, the agency released a statement that said in part:

"VTA has put forward a more than fair proposal that ensures employees receive competitive pay and strong benefits for themselves an their families. At a time when so many workers across industries are facing uncertainty and job losses, VTA is proud to offer stability and opportunity."

The two sides go to court in a Santa Clara County Superior Courtroom Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.