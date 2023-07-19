Powerball jackpot hits $1B: Expert talks best practices when choosing lottery numbers

With the Powerball jackpot hitting $1 billion, expert Jared James talks about best practices when choosing lottery drawing numbers.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are just a few more hours until the $1 billion Powerball drawing.

This is only the seventh time a jackpot in the United States has reached at least $1 billion.

The lump sum payout is $518 million, if you'd prefer to collect your winnings all at once.

We spoke to a lottery expert about some strategies when it comes to choosing numbers.

"You kind of want to use the entire play slip and spread your numbers out," said Jared James, founder of Lottoedge.com. "We also found, which is kind of interesting, a pretty significant amount of the time we found that the perfect mix is about three even and two odd or three odd and two even. So, really kind of a good balance of even and odd numbers. And that came out about 64% of the time we saw that kind of mix come out on both Powerball and Mega Millions."

The odds of hitting the jackpot are about 1:292 million.

You are more likely to get struck by lightning at some point in your life -- those are odds are about 1:15,000.

