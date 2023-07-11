The Powerball winning numbers lottery drawing did not result in a jackpot winner Monday, with the top prize now growing to $725 million.

Powerball winning numbers drawing results in no winner; lottery jackpot at $725M

The Powerball jackpot is growing again after there was no jackpot winner Monday night.

The jackpot is now at $725 million for Wednesday's drawing, with a cash option of $366.2 million.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing for a $680 million jackpot were 2, 23, 34, 53, 58 and Powerball 13.

The Powerball jackpot is now the eleventh largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The Powerball is not the only massive lottery jackpot this week. The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is now at $480 million, with a cash option of $240.7 million.

Powerball was last won back in April.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)